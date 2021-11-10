Every TWICE song ranked in order of greatness

TWICE are about to grace us with their presence, and one can almost feel the world right itself on its own. As they gear up toe release their third Korean full-length album ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’, it is hard to believe how far TWICE have come in the six years they have been active in the K-pop industry. However, few acts have displayed such flexibility and growth as TWICE.

The nine-member groups’s first few releases – from the viral ‘Likey’ to the pastel-hued ‘Knock Knock’ – while wildly successful, risked pigeonholing them into the mould of conventional bubblegum pop. And while that would have been the expected safer route, TWICE have proved that if there is any act capable of dexterously doing a complete roundabout on concepts while still staying true to who they are, it’s them. Over the years, as their music has gone from exploring teeny-bopper romance to the more mature complexities of love, we’ve seen them grow into confident women who look inwards to find value and strength.

As TWICE come off of one of their most successful years ever – considering the release of their first English-language single ‘The Feels’ and the raving success of their mini-album ‘Taste Of Love’, which peaked at Number Six on the Billboard 200 chart (their highest till date) – we look back on their Korean discography and rank the songs, however blasphemous that may be, in order of greatness.