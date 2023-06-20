Glastonbury 2023: 12 unmissable new acts to catch at this year’s festival

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of seeing an emerging artist smash their biggest show to date. As we look forward to Glastonbury later this week (June 23 – 25), Team NME has taken a close look at the smaller names on this year’s lineup poster, and identified the most exciting new talent along the way. In recent years, Worthy Farm has played host to many artists’ first major festival slots: four years ago, Billie Eilish enjoyed a star-making turn on The Other Stage, before she headlined the Pyramid Stage last year. Fontaines D.C., meanwhile, played a whopping four shows at Glastonbury 2019.

So as we brace ourselves for that first, mega-exciting glimpse of the Pyramid (and, er, to face the smell of the long-drops), join us as we prepare our itineraries for the weekend. There are hundreds of fantastic acts to see at this year’s Glastonbury, but we’ve extracted 12 shit-hot new names that we think you simply can’t afford to miss. Here we go!

Sophie Williams – Associate Commissioning Editor (New Music)

Additional words: Andrew Trendell, Liberty Dunworth, Thomas Smith

Bellah

Advertisement

Who: The future superstar revitalising UK R&B

Where: The Lonely Hearts Club — Friday, 6pm

Why you should see them: London-based musician Bellah is one of the leading figures proving that you don’t have to look to the US for your next summer anthem. Already receiving recognition from SZA and Ella Mai – as well being included in the NME 100 for 2023 – the singer-songwriter’s emotive lyrics and sultry groves are set to make for an unmissable set, and put her on the map as a future R&B icon.

Festival anthem: ‘Evil Eye’ (LD)

Deadletter

Who: Jazzy post-punk driven by a social conscience

Where: Left Field – Friday, 5pm

Why you should see them: South London-via-Yorkshire outfit Deadletter’s dose of jazzy post-punk driven by a social conscience and a deliciously dry wit make them the much-needed grit in the oyster on many festival line-ups, but perfect for the celebration of ambition, brotherhood and sticking two fingers to the man on the Billy Bragg-curated Left Field stage. Be inspired, have a boogie, and leave in love with your favourite new band.

Festival anthem: ‘The Snitching Hour’ (AT)

Dylan

Who: A self-proclaimed “rock star stuck inside a pop star’s body”

Where: BBC Music Introducing stage – Friday 7:55pm

Why you should see them: Bursting onto the scene last year, 23-year-old Dylan has already proved herself as a performer worthy of sharing a stage with Ed Sheeran, Tate McCrae and more. Breaking into the Top 20 with her debut mixtape, ‘The Greatest Thing I’ll Never Learn’, the singer-songwriter is a pro at turning heads with her ambitious hybrid of pop and classic rock, and is guaranteed to set Glastonbury alight with her guitar solos and signature knee-slides.

Festival anthem: ‘Nineteen’ (LD)

Eliza Rose

Who: The reigning Song of The Summer champion makes her return to Worthy Farm

Where: The Lonely Hearts Club – Thursday, 6pm; Genosys Sound System – Friday, 7pm

Why you should see them: This time last year, ‘B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)’ was still on the up: one Twitter user says that when a punter played the then-rising song on a bluetooth speaker up at the Stone Circle, Rose and her friends were gassed, and celebrated the banger with the whole field. Now, she returns with Mura Masa-collaboration ‘Better Love’ and an even bigger profile for her two slots.

Festival anthem: ‘B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All)’ (TS)

FLO

Advertisement

Who: The UK’s leading contemporary girl group

Where: Woodsies – Friday, 2pm

Why you should see them: 2023 was always bound to be FLO’s year. The London trio kicked things off with their NME 100 cover story back in January, and have since gone on to sell out headline shows on both sides of the Atlantic, win a BRIT Award and collaborate with their hero, Missy Elliott. The final goal on the bucket list? Perform at Glastonbury. You won’t want to miss what will be a star-making show for these future R&B icons.

Festival anthem: ‘Fly Girl’ (feat. Missy Elliott) (SW)

Joy Anonymous

Who: Fun-loving dance duo with a real community spirit

Where: The Lonely Hearts Club – Sunday, 5.30pm

Why you should see them: As we began to emerge from the COVID lockdown in summer 2021, rave duo Joy Anonymous – comprising producer-songwriters Henry Counsell and Louis Curran – took to the streets, performing over 100 six-hour pop-up parties across London. Their mission statement is simple: to spread the electric, communal power of dance music with the masses. And where better to do that than Worthy Farm?

Festival anthem: ‘Joy (God Only Knows)’ (SW)

Nemzzz

Who: A new, fiercely talented rap renegade from Manchester

Where: The Lonely Hearts Club – Friday, 7pm

Why you should see them: Since his 2021 breakout hit ‘Elevate’, Nemzzz (born Nemiah Sims) has broadened the sound of UK drill without losing the heart of it. The 19-year-old incorporates shades of Jersey house music and pop-inflected melodies into his tracks, showcasing the next generation of Manchester rap. Having been on the scene since he was 14, Nemzzz is finally enjoying a creative purple patch.

Festival anthem: ‘Nemzzz Type Beat’ (SW)

N’famady Kouyaté

Who: Guinea-born, Cardiff-based musician who won 2023’s Emerging Talent Competition

Where: Bread and Roses – Thursday, 8:30pm; Greenpeace – Saturday, 12:30pm; Croissant Negf – 11:30pm, Saturday; Avalon Stage – Sunday, 12pm

Why you should see them: Kouyaté joins illustrious company by winning the festival’s ETC competition, their annual event to seek out and uplift rising musicians: Declan McKenna, Flohio and more have all landed a slot this way. Show your support for the newcomer, and witness a potential ‘I was there’ moment.

Festival anthem: ‘Balafô Douma’ (TS)

Prima Queen

Who: Transatlantic duo of Glastonbury Emerging Talent Competition finalists

Where: The Rabbit Hole – Thursday, 3pm; The Hive – Friday, 2pm; Strummerville – Friday, 8pm; Croissant Neuf – Saturday, 12.15pm; BBC Music Introducing – Sunday, 2pm,

Why you should see them: Crikey, you’ve got no end of chances to see this Transatlantic duo of Glastonbury Emerging Talent Competition finalists over the weekend. Luckily there’s a sweetness to their folk-pop matched with a punky abandon to their lyrics of fucking up and trying again that will see them fit most Worthy Farm scenarios – leaving you itching to check out their glorious recent ‘Not The Baby’ EP, and Chris Martin on the blower angry about the new Glasto house band…

Festival anthem: ‘Eclipse’ (AT)

Say She She

Who: Effortlessly-cool disco-pop from Transatlantic trio

Where: West Holts – Saturday, 11:30am; The Rabbit Hole – Saturday, 7pm; Greenpeace – Sunday, 7pm

Why you should see them: This feels like an ‘if you know you know’ band; their debut album ‘Prism’ dropped last year, and a recent run of singles have continued to build their profile. The feel-good hit ‘C’est Si Bon’ will be a real blast early-doors on the West Holts stage on Saturday morning.

Festival anthem: ‘Reeling’ (TS)

Shaé Universe

Who: One of the most exciting new acts in the R&B world

Where: The Lonely Hearts Club – Friday, 3:45pm

Why you should see them: Having released her debut album ‘Unorthodox’ last year, Shaé Universe is fast becoming one of the most exciting new acts in the R&B world. Growing up as a singer in a gospel choir before later discovering pop and rap, the artist has carefully constructed her own signature sound over the past six years, and has earned an unwaveringly devoted fanbase along the way.

Festival anthem: ‘Misunderstood’ (LD)

Strandz

Who: Stormzy and Digga D co-signed rap don

Where: The Lonely Hearts Club – Friday, 7.45pm

Why you should see them: Fancy some ‘00s style rap with a UK twist to kick off your weekend with a little bit of fire? Get yourself down The Lonely Hearts Club for this Stormzy and Digga D co-signed German-born, south London-based rap don. He’s got the charisma and a flow to his delivery and widescreen approach to his sound to take him to much bigger stages, plus millions more streams than some of the acts gracing the Pyramid. Catch him on a small stage while you can. You could be looking at a future headliner.

Festival anthem: ‘Us Against The World’ (AT)