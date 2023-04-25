Where else to see Glasto’s best bands this summer?

Glastonbury 2023 will be headlined by Elton John, Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys with Lana Del Rey, Lizzo, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Lil Nas X, Christine And The Queens, Manic Street Preachers and many, many others set to take to Worthy Farm in June.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 sold out in a little over an hour last November, while a recent re-sale of returned tickets lasted just six minutes.

The festival are giving away five pairs of tickets Willy Wonka-style but even if you miss out on those, there’s no need to start planning a break-in. Many of Glastonbury’s most exciting names are playing elsewhere this year. Here’s where you can catch them.

Elton John

Elton John is playing his last ever UK show as a first time Glastonbury headliner but before that, he’s set to take his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour around the country with shows in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Elton John will play:

MAY

30 – The O2, London

31 – AO Arena, Manchester

JUNE

02 – AO Arena, Manchester

03 – AO Arena, Manchester

06 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

08 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

10 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

11 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

13 – P&J Live, Aberdeen

15 – P&J Live, Aberdeen

17 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

18 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Guns N’ Roses

Before they take to the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm, Guns ‘N Roses will play Bellahouston Park in Glasgow on June 27 and will headline London’s BST Hyde Park on June 30. Support for the Hyde Park show comes from The Darkness, The Pretenders, Larkin Poe with more names to be announced imminently.

Arctic Monkeys

After proving they are still their generation’s greatest band last summer at Reading & Leeds Festival, Arctic Monkeys are due to bring their impressive live show to Glastonbury’s top slot for a third time. Before that though, they’re heading out on a mammoth UK stadium tour with support from The Hives and The Mysterines.

Arctic Monkeys will play:

MAY

29 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

31 – Building Society Arena, Coventry

JUNE

2 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

3 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

16 – Emirates Stadium, London

17 – Emirates Stadium, London

18 – Emirates Stadium, London

20 – Malahide Castle, Dublin

25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

WIZKID

A month after taking to Worthy Farm, Wizkid is due to play a mammoth headline show at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 29.

CHVRCHES

As well as playing their own headline shows in Nottingham, Glasgow and Dundee, CHVRCHES are also set to support Coldplay on the UK leg of their Music Of The Spheres world tour, playing shows in Manchester and Cardiff.

CHVRCHES will play:

MAY

31 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester (supporting Coldplay)

JUNE

01 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester (supporting Coldplay)

03 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester (supporting Coldplay)

04 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester (supporting Coldplay)

06 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff (supporting Coldplay)

07 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff (supporting Coldplay)

09 – Rock City, Nottingham

10 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

11 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

12 – Fat Sam’s, Dundee

Royal Blood

Royal Blood are due to support former Glasto headliners Muse at their own stadium shows this summer and have also announced a handful of intimate warm-up shows around that before a homecoming gig at Brighton beach.

Royal Blood will play:

MAY

26 – Rock City, Nottingham

27 – Home Park, Plymouth (supporting Muse)

JUNE

20 – John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield (supporting Muse)

21 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

23 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow (supporting Muse)

25 – The National Bowl, Milton Keynes (supporting Muse)

JULY

29 – Beach, Brighton

Lewis Capaldi

As well as headlining Reading & Leeds Festivals, Lewis Capaldi has confirmed a trio of massive outdoor gigs in support of upcoming second album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ for later this year.

Lewis Capaldi will play:

AUGUST

25 – Wythenshawe Park, Manchester

26 – Reading Festival

27 – Leeds Festival

SEPTEMBER 2023

1 – Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh

3 – Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast

Måneskin

Måneskin spent the second half of 2022 taking their ‘Loud Kids’ world tour around North America before the European legged kicked off earlier this year. The band are set to play their first UK arena headline show at London’s O2 Arena in May before they return in December as part of their world tour in support of recently released album ‘Rush!’.

Måneskin will play:

MAY

08 – The O2, London

DECEMBER

14 – 3 Arena, Dublin

19 AO Arena, Manchester