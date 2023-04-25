Where else to see Glasto’s best bands this summer?

Glastonbury 2023 will be headlined by Elton John, Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys with Lana Del Rey, Lizzo, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Lil Nas X, Christine And The Queens, Manic Street Preachers and many, many others set to take to Worthy Farm in June.
Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 sold out in a little over an hour last November, while a recent re-sale of returned tickets lasted just six minutes.
The festival are giving away five pairs of tickets Willy Wonka-style but even if you miss out on those, there’s no need to start planning a break-in. Many of Glastonbury’s most exciting names are playing elsewhere this year. Here’s where you can catch them.
Elton John
Elton John is playing his last ever UK show as a first time Glastonbury headliner but before that, he’s set to take his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour around the country with shows in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Aberdeen and Glasgow.
Elton John will play:
MAY
30 – The O2, London
31 – AO Arena, Manchester
JUNE
02 – AO Arena, Manchester
03 – AO Arena, Manchester
06 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
08 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
10 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
11 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham
13 – P&J Live, Aberdeen
15 – P&J Live, Aberdeen
17 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
18 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Guns N’ Roses
Before they take to the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm, Guns ‘N Roses will play Bellahouston Park in Glasgow on June 27 and will headline London’s BST Hyde Park on June 30. Support for the Hyde Park show comes from The Darkness, The Pretenders, Larkin Poe with more names to be announced imminently.
Arctic Monkeys
After proving they are still their generation’s greatest band last summer at Reading & Leeds Festival, Arctic Monkeys are due to bring their impressive live show to Glastonbury’s top slot for a third time. Before that though, they’re heading out on a mammoth UK stadium tour with support from The Hives and The Mysterines.
Arctic Monkeys will play:
MAY
29 – Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
31 – Building Society Arena, Coventry
JUNE
2 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
3 – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
5 – Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
7 – Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
9 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
10 – Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
12 – Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea
14 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
16 – Emirates Stadium, London
17 – Emirates Stadium, London
18 – Emirates Stadium, London
20 – Malahide Castle, Dublin
25 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow
WIZKID
A month after taking to Worthy Farm, Wizkid is due to play a mammoth headline show at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 29.
CHVRCHES
As well as playing their own headline shows in Nottingham, Glasgow and Dundee, CHVRCHES are also set to support Coldplay on the UK leg of their Music Of The Spheres world tour, playing shows in Manchester and Cardiff.
CHVRCHES will play:
MAY
31 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester (supporting Coldplay)
JUNE
01 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester (supporting Coldplay)
03 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester (supporting Coldplay)
04 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester (supporting Coldplay)
06 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff (supporting Coldplay)
07 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff (supporting Coldplay)
09 – Rock City, Nottingham
10 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
11 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow
12 – Fat Sam’s, Dundee
Royal Blood
Royal Blood are due to support former Glasto headliners Muse at their own stadium shows this summer and have also announced a handful of intimate warm-up shows around that before a homecoming gig at Brighton beach.
Royal Blood will play:
MAY
26 – Rock City, Nottingham
27 – Home Park, Plymouth (supporting Muse)
JUNE
20 – John Smith’s Stadium, Huddersfield (supporting Muse)
21 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle
23 – Bellahouston Park, Glasgow (supporting Muse)
25 – The National Bowl, Milton Keynes (supporting Muse)
JULY
29 – Beach, Brighton
Lewis Capaldi
As well as headlining Reading & Leeds Festivals, Lewis Capaldi has confirmed a trio of massive outdoor gigs in support of upcoming second album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ for later this year.
Lewis Capaldi will play:
AUGUST
25 – Wythenshawe Park, Manchester
26 – Reading Festival
27 – Leeds Festival
SEPTEMBER 2023
1 – Royal Highland Showgrounds, Edinburgh
3 – Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast
Måneskin
Måneskin spent the second half of 2022 taking their ‘Loud Kids’ world tour around North America before the European legged kicked off earlier this year. The band are set to play their first UK arena headline show at London’s O2 Arena in May before they return in December as part of their world tour in support of recently released album ‘Rush!’.
Måneskin will play:
MAY
08 – The O2, London
DECEMBER
14 – 3 Arena, Dublin
19 AO Arena, Manchester