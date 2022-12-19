Yeah Yeah Yeahs: every album ranked in order of greatness

Before Yeah Yeah Yeahs released their debut album, people were distracted. Frontwoman Karen O, drummer Brian Chase, and guitarist Nick Zinner had hit New York’s reviving rock scene with their self-titled EP two years earlier, driving some to crown them “the next big thing” while others attempted to counter the hype by bringing up O’s “beer-soaked minidresses” in their album reviews. But when they dropped bold debut ‘Fever To Tell’ in 2003, the focus started to shift. There was no doubt the band could not only square up to their city-grown counterparts but even land a stronger punch.

The years following their debut were punctuated by solo projects, O’s move to Los Angeles, and a central spot in Meet Me In The Bathroom, an oral history of the early 2000s which details the trio’s heyday. Many acts would’ve spent that time pumping out the hits and riding the wave of their critically acclaimed debut. Yeah Yeah Yeahs took a different approach, taking their time to curate an anthology that was less aimed at garnering rave reviews and more focused on pleasing themselves and pushing their artistry. The Brooklyn band’s rippling impact, from inspiring fresh acts like Japanese Breakfast and The Linda Lindas to surviving in an industry riddled with sexism and naysayers while also brazenly experimenting with their sound, proves that in some cases you really can believe the hype.

In celebration of their newest release, the Grammy-nominated ‘Cool It Down’, NME presents a ranking of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs studio efforts, from their scorching and raucous debut to the chill bite of their latest album and all the ingenuity and warmth in-between.