When 5ive won Best British Pop Act at the 2000 BRIT Awards, where did former member Jason Paul “J” Brown say he was going to put his award?

Sean: “Up Chris Moyles’ arse.”

CORRECT. In his acceptance speech, he said of the DJ: “Chris Moyles I will come over to your table shortly and insert this where the sun does not shine.”



Scott: “I wish he’d just thanked the record label rather than saying that.”

Ritchie: “[Laughs] I don’t know. I liked it when there were controversial things happening at the BRITS. Everything’s so safe these days! Bring it on! I don’t mean I want a BRIT Award up my arse, just to clarify. It’s got that fork, which is quite sharp!”

Sean: “We never had a problem with Chris Moyles as a band. That was something between J and him.”

You opened the BRIT Awards that year with a performance of your chart-topping cover of Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’, featuring Brian May on guitar and Roger Taylor on drums….

Ritchie: “Being around them was amazing. My mum owned a pub and ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ was always on, and then suddenly you’re releasing a song and playing audiences with Brian and Roger. One of my favourite memories is jamming ‘Hey Joe’ by Jimi Hendrix with them. I still pinch myself.”

Talking of potential ‘fights’ with Chris Moyles, boyband Blue once said that 5ive used to “kick the shit out of each other” before going onstage….

Scott: “Things happened. Me and J had a ruckus backstage at Top of the Pops and it was bad. We had to go on straight afterwards and it was awkward because the host Jayne Middlemiss introduced us with: ‘Fights backstage but harmonies on it: here’s 5ive’s ‘Got the Feelin’’. I remember trying to wind J up on camera ‘cause I thought: he cant get to me!”

Ritchie: “At the MTV Europe Music Awards, we performed ‘Everybody Get Up’ and I remember a band member – who will remain nameless – running behind me whilst I wasn’t looking and booting me like a football as hard as they could off the stage. There were a few violent moments.”