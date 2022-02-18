According to the oral history Meet Me In The Bathroom: Rebirth And Rock’n’Roll in New York City, 2001-2011, which outfit of yours caused The Strokes’ drummer Fab Moretti to punch a mailbox after defending you?

“[Laughs] Well, this is the kind of thing you definitely remember! I was wearing a Robin Hood outfit.”

CORRECT. It was in Glasgow, when The Moldy Peaches supported The Strokes on tour in 2001.

“And Kimya [Dawson, his Moldy Peaches bandmate] was wearing a bunny outfit. We were getting picked on in a kebab shop and Fab was defending my honour and somehow that ended up in a situation where he was punching a mailbox in frustration! [Laughs]”

He broke his hand, meaning he had to be replaced in the tour…

“There was a meeting in a hotel room about what was going to happen, because it was such an unexpected event. There were all kinds of propositions, like: ‘We can get the drummer of the Mull Historical Society’ or ‘We can get the drummer from Gorillaz’, but it ended up being Matt Romano, the drummer in The Strokes’ manager Ryan Gentles’ band [The Selzers] who ended up replacing Fab. He learned the songs in two days and flew over, so it didn’t end up ruining anything. It’s a funny, crazy memory.”

Did The Strokes have to defend you a lot on that tour?

“A little bit. The Robin Hood suit seemed to attract attention – maybe because I was coming to England and everyone had something very personal about Sherwood Forest! [Laughs] But honestly, The Strokes had to defend their own honour more, because people were coming to town to try to kick their asses to knock them down a bit. Not realising that all The Strokes are really big guys – they’re all over sox-feet tall!”