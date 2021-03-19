“‘Nihilist Blues’. It’s a cool song!”

CORRECT. Bring Me the Horizon frontman Olly Sykes told NME last year that your management filed a lawsuit over its similarities to the Evanescence track ‘Never Go Back’…

“Olly and I talked about that after that interview. Maybe it came out in a little bit of a sensational way, because the real story to me is so much more powerful and cool. On the internet, people were talking about that part of the song sounding extremely close to a melody in one of our songs. They then contacted us and said: ‘We want to make this right’, and offered me a writing a credit which I wasn’t even asking for. Have you ever heard of such a thing?! It made me respect them more and go and listen to all their music which my drummer [Will Hunt] had already turned me onto earlier because he’s a big fan. That conversation ended with us saying we should collaborate sometime.”

What was it like working with Bring Me the Horizon?

“At the time, I was feeling stuck in my own music so to be given the opportunity to be part of something beautiful and have it be finished in a week, I needed that to help un-stick myself. The collaboration felt like this secret thing I wasn’t supposed to be doing, which is how music feels when I’m doing my best work. When I was writing some of our debut album ‘Fallen’, I would stay up late with headphones on a school night banging on a keyboard and it felt like this extra time. I write a lot at night because the whole world is sleeping and it feels like my secret thing I’m not supposed to be doing as opposed to a job.”