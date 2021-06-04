“I was once in the 40s and once in the 20s. All the other years, not placed (Laughs). 27?”

WRONG. But so close! It was 23. (In 2004, you were named the 44th coolest person) You were sandwiched between Arctic Monkey Matt Helders and The Hold Steady’s Craig Finn.

“We were on tour with The Hold Steady when that came out, so there was some teasing! We were at a festival together with the Arctic Monkeys once and were really tired. Our guitar player Ian [Catskilkin] was trying to get some kip and the Arctic Monkeys were being lairy and threw a champagne bottle over the wall and it nearly hit someone in the head, so Ian got really angry, broke the bottle, kicked in their dressing room door and said: ‘WHO THREW THIS? YOU’RE NOT FUCKING WITH THE KAISER CHIEFS NOW!’ And terrified the children in the Arctic Monkeys. (Laughs) I’d returning from watching Belle & Sebastian to find Ian being told off by security for threatening Arctic Monkeys with a bottle. The two sides of my band!”

Was the Cool List something you paid attention to?

“It was just funny, and I liked it. The first time I was in it, the other guy in the photo was Dirt, the bassist from The Bravery who was really cool with his tight trousers and eyeliner and I’d just come from work. I never took it seriously – there were a lot of terrible bands that got quite high in that list, which undermined it for me! (Laughs)”

Didn’t you once get into a fight with The Bravery as well?

“With lots of bands! When The Bravery came out, NME tried to make a competition between them and The Killers. I was drunk at Pukkelpop [festival in Belgium] and kept going up to them saying: ‘I really love your band, The Killers’. They went: ‘No, no, we’re The Bravery’. And I replied: ‘Aww, I’m really sorry [launches into The Bravery’s debut single] – IT WAS AN HONNNNEEST MISTAKE!’. And ran away!”

Ever have a laugh about it years later with any of the people you ended up in kerfuffles with?



“Years ago, I used to be quite grumpy, like the indie Witchfinder General. The Guardian ran a feature where bands reviewed other bands at Glastonbury 2005, and I was mean about The Magic Numbers, calling them ‘old-man music’. They got angry and their drummer came at me at Pukkelpop with a whisky bottle trying to tear my head off. But I apologised and I like them as a band and people so whenever we’ve seen each other since, we’ve been friendly.”