BaggE talks return of gigs and NME’s ‘House Of Papa’ showcase: “It’s been intense but exciting”

Later this month, NME will partner with Papa John’s to turn an intimate music venue in London into the ‘House Of Papa for a night, hosting four of the hottest new UK artists to celebrate the launch of Papa John’s new Fresh Soul pizzas.

Alongside dreamy indie singer Cathy Jain, rapper and singer Finn Askew and Edinburgh singer-songwriter Brooke Combe at the show will be Papa John’s new marketing campaign artist and North London neo-soul singer BaggE.

Collaborating with the likes of Dwyer and Hemai on recent material, the artist blends classic soul songwriting with modern, cutting-edge ideas and lyricism. Hinting at new ‘80s-inspired material in the works, BaggE’s music is on a path to feeling timeless, calling to the past in its musical style but firmly rooted in the pain and pleasure of the present.

Emerging in 2017, she’s released a steady stream of hype-building material, collaborating with producers from across the genre spectrum to give her music a fluid, boundaryless feel. A new EP, ‘What About Summer?’, came out in 2020.

With new material on the way and the ‘House Of Papa’ showcase on September 29, BaggE speaks to NME about writing her first ever jingle for Papa John’s, the “overwhelming” feeling of stepping back on stage after 18 months away and the new music she’s working on.

Are you excited to get back to performing live after such a long break?

“I’ve played two gigs so far since live music restrictions were lifted, and it’s been intense but exciting at the same time. The first gig I did was a charity showcase for Black Minds Matter and then another at a festival in Brixton. I can get quite anxious before gigging, pre-pandemic I was always nervous before a show but was performing a lot more often, so I was getting used to it. But with not performing and not really being social for two years, it’s made a massive impact. Before my first gig back, I was shitting myself for a whole week! But then after getting on stage and doing it, I was like, ‘Okay, I was doing this very often two years ago, so let me just get back into it.’ In the end it was actually really good and now I can’t wait to do more.”

How would you describe your music to readers who aren’t familiar?

“What a question! I’m a 21-year-old neo-soul singer that sings about her feelings”

You’re Papa John’s new marketing campaign artist, and have written a jingle for the new Papa John’s advert – how was that experience for you?

“I’m quite good at writing little fast and catchy things when I write my own songs, and it was really interesting to use that skill for a jingle. I’d never written a jingle before. When I’m writing my own material, I normally write a chorus first that’s eight bars, and then I go onto the next part, like the verse. For the jingle, it was a case of writing a catchy little chorus. I did find it hard to not write about love or heartbreak though, as most of my songs are quite deep. Obviously the jingle had to be more on the surface lyrics-wise, but it was a really interesting challenge.”

Are you currently working on any new material, and what can you tell us about it?

“I’m currently working on two singles that will probably be coming out either later this year or early next, and then I’m planning on putting out an EP next year. I’m trying to get everything completely perfect because last year I was releasing [new music] every other month. This year I was like, ‘I’m gonna take a break and sort of make sure everything’s perfect for next year and then go again.’”

Has the pandemic affected your creativity in any way?

“I had COVID about three months ago now, and it’s crazy. After having it – and I’ve talked to other friends that are singers and rappers and musicians – you recover, and it’s like you have no desire to make any music. Normally I’m in the studio every day, but I really had no musical motivation for about three months after it. But it’s all started to pick back up now, and I’ve had a couple of sessions which are exciting with really sick producers. The new singles that I’m working on are very ‘80s, but then obviously it’s me singing on it which gives it a modern touch. I feel like I’m always developing, I’ve never really stuck to one vibe.”

And finally, can we expect any surprises at the ‘House Of Papa’ gig later this month?

“I don’t think I’ll be playing any new music, but I do have a song called ‘Hush’ that most people don’t know about. It’s the first song I ever released and isn’t available on Spotify or anything, so I’m looking forward to people discovering that and to playing it live.”