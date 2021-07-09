“I know the answer, but I’m not sure I 100 per cent believe it. Paul McCartney said that.”

CORRECT. He reportedly said that Barenaked Ladies’ “harmonies are are right on”, adding: “They could outsing us any day of the week. I don’t think John [Lennon] and myself ever had the sort of range they do.”

“I think he was either stoned or has not listened to the Beatles in a long time! (Laughs) What an incredible compliment. I can’t believe it happened, because one time I was asked about Prince thinking [Barenaked Ladies’ fourth album] ‘Stunt’ was the greatest album of the year on a radio station, and I completely lost my mind because I’m a massive fan of his. But I tracked down the source of the quote and it was me in another interview talking complete nonsense saying, ‘Prince thinks ‘Stunt’ is the greatest album of the year!’, and it was printed as if it was true. (Laughs) In the back of my mind, I’m still searching for the interview where I claimed that Paul McCartney said we sing better than the Beatles – but I’ve yet to find it. I cannot believe Sir Paul said that.”

He also allegedly said he would not mind recording with Barenaked Ladies in the future. Would you be up for it?

(Mock-sarcastically) “We’re very busy, and logistically it’s very hard for us to slot something like that… Of course I would! He’s a genius and I’d work with Paul McCartney on anything in a heartbeat. I would move mountains to make that happen.”

On the subject of the Beatles, what did Yoko Ono think of Barenaked Ladies’ single ‘Be My Yoko Ono’?

“We met Sean [Lennon, her son] early on because he was a fan, and he tipped his mom to the song. She was moved because it was of the first pop cultural sympathetic takes on John and Yoko, and she gave us access to footage to use for the video. She liked the song – but she said she liked ‘”If I Had $1000000’ better!”