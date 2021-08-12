“Good heavens! I don’t know numbers!”

WRONG. It reached Number Six.

“‘Back to the Light’ was written and recorded during a tough time of my life. It was a time of losing Freddie [Mercury, Queen frontman, who died in 1991] and being aware of it but in denial and disbelief, losing my dad, and my marriage breaking up. I was on the verge of falling to pieces most of the time, but the album helped me. On the rare days when I felt able to make music, I was inspired by trying to voice what was inside my head, thinking it might help people going through similar stages in life. It also helped that I had Freddie’s blessing. I was nervous, feeling like I was doing something distasteful by putting out my debut solo single when Freddie was still around. But I played it to him and asked if he wanted to sing on it. He said: ‘No, you sing it beautifully, darling! You should get out there and start working on your solo career’. That was nice to have in my heart.”

Does that sense of needing his blessing ever leave you? Whenever you do work with Queen now, do you have imaginary conversations with him in your head?

“He’s always there. He really is. But in a positive way. Generally we can hear Freddie’s voice if we’re discussing decisions and know what he was going to say. He was quite unpredictable, but we were able to predict his unpredictability! He was like a brother, and I just always see his wicked smile wondering what he was going to bring from leftfield to knock us sideways. Freddie was the most unusually alive person and exceptionally unfettered.”