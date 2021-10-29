Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Brix Smith Start

“Hole.”

CORRECT. In 1994. After you left the Fall for the first time in 1989.

“That was one of the most action-packed, memory-stuffed 24 hours of my life. It was only six months after Kurt [Cobain] had died, so Courtney Love’s house still felt extremely charged and there was a lot of drama. Courtney’s bedroom went alight [while she was sleeping] and I had to put out the flames! (Laughs) I love Courtney and it was a super-intense whirlwind.”

You had to make the choice between joining Hole or re-joining The Fall….

“I’m unsure the choice was ever mine. Courtney announced in Melody Maker that I was in Hole, but I think all along she knew she was probably going to have Melissa [Auf der Maur] as bassist. But it was fun. In the back of my mind, I’d already chosen to return to the Fall because that was where everything began, and Mark begged me to come back and kick ass because it was all going wrong. I thought I was going to save the band, but it didn’t work out that way – I went back into a whole different world.”

Kurt was a fan of yours too…

“I met him only once on Nirvana’s first European tour when The Fall played the same venue in Berlin, but in different rooms. Marcia [Schofield, Fall keyboardist] said: ‘There’s this cute scruffy American band downstairs, they’re like little urchins. They’re so poor they don’t have anything to eat and look like they’re starving’. So we grabbed everything off our rider and fed them and they were super-grateful. Years later, when I wasn’t in the band, Kurt famously wouldn’t get off The Fall’s tour bus because he wanted to be in the band.”