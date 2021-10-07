Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Candi Staton

Name either of the two acts you performed between at Glastonbury in 2008.

“I was so busy in the back that I didn’t even go out front! (Laughs) Stevie Wonder was there one year and Jay-Z was there another time. Those are the only two I remember.”

WRONG. You were sandwiched between Lupe Fiasco and Alabama 3.

“I was supposed to go back to Glastonbury two years ago and then COVID came and destroyed all that. They asked me again last year, but COVID was still around. Hopefully next year if all goes well, I’ll be back!”

Sometimes big artists complain about the mud at Glastonbury, but I’m guessing that’s a breeze compared to what you apparently faced on performing on the Chitlin’ circuit (the nickname for entertainment venues catering for African-American audiences in the era of segregation) with overflowing toilets for dressing rooms, gangster-run clubs and drunken, demanding audiences…

“No comparison at all! (Laughs) You had to be strong and tenacious to be able to do that. [Muscle Shoals’] Rick Hall once said he and I got along so well because we think alike. He said: ‘When you tell me I can’t do something, I’m going to make you a liar’. And that’s how I’ve always lived. I came from a poor family who told me I’d never make it and I said: ‘I’m going to show you I will’. That gave me the hope and determination to get through people booing you offstage.”

“I’m writing a book on the Chitlin’ circuit. There were a lot of scary moments. I carried a 32 gun with me in my purse and I sometimes had to threaten people [with it] to get my money. You’d do two shows a night and if you didn’t get paid between the first and second show, you could forget seeing any money!”

When you move to disco and started partying at Studio 54 and performing in gay clubs, did it feel more glamorous?

“I loved disco! There were still various incidents though! (Laughs) I had a beautiful dress covered in rhinestones. While I was performing, an audience member asked me if I they could buy it. I told them it isn’t for sale, and when I went to breakfast, somebody broke into the car and stole it and another outfit. So I really should have sold them the dress! (Laughs) Maybe then I would have kept my tailor-made leather suit!”