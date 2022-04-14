What age would Miss McKenzie, the teacher who’s the subject of Busted’s debut single ‘What I Go to School For’, be now?

“53?”

CORRECT. The song was released in 2002 and, according to its lyrics, she’s 33.

“It’s weird now I’m singing a song about a school teacher when I’m in my thirties [Laughs]. Back then, I had some issues with the production of ‘What I Go to School For’ and butted heads with the record company quite a bit over the way I thought songs should sound – much to my manager’s despair! But looking back, it’s a great song and a real crowd-pleaser. Even people who maybe wouldn’t have liked those Busted songs back then tell me that they’re classics. Jordan [Fish, keyboardist] from Bring Me the Horizon and Eddy [Thrower], our drummer who used to be in Lower Than Atlantis, say to me: ‘Those Busted songs are fucking bangers man!’”

What do you think Miss McKenzie would be doing now?

“She’d probably be headmistress now, surely?”

Would she be out of jail after serving her sentence for abuse of a position of trust?

“Well, maybe! [Laughs] Funny thing is, I saw some political commentator* tweet about whether that Busted song is inappropriate to listen to. I thought: for fuck’s sake! Are we really there in 2022 where we’re trying to cancel ‘What I Go to School For’?! [Laughs] We still see the woman who played Miss McKenzie in the video from time to time and she hasn’t aged at all.”

*The Guardian’s Owen Jones in an amusing Twitter back-and-forth with Charlie.