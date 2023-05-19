Soundtrack Of My Life: Dannii Minogue

The first album I bought

Young Talent Time – compilation album

“Young Talent Time was a primetime show in Australia where a group of young performers would sing the pop songs of the day. I can remember watching Tina Arena on that show as a kid – wow, even at such a young age, she was an incredible singer. Later on I ended up being a cast member on Young Talent Time and I would always ask the producers if I could sing the latest Madonna song. So, it was a nice full circle moment many years later during my ‘Neon Nights’ era when I got to do ‘Don’t Wanna Lose This Groove’: an official mash-up of my song ‘Don’t Wanna Lose This Feeling’ and Madonna’s ‘Into The Groove’.”

The first song I fell in love with

Janet Jackson – ‘Rhythm Nation’

“I love it so much and I love her so much. Actually, my most embarrassing moment meeting someone famous was when I met Janet and couldn’t help screaming “I love you!”. What was she supposed to say to that? It’s just not a conversation-starter at all.”

The first gig I went to

Wham! at Entertainment Centre Melbourne, 1985

“I remember feeling absolutely sure that Andrew Ridgeley had seen me from the stage. But now I’ve done loads of my own concerts, I realise he probably didn’t because you really can’t see that much from the stage.”

The song that makes me want to dance

Kylie Minogue – ‘Shocked’

“Is it really bad if I say my sister’s music? I mean, I’ll be travelling with my friend Nick and we’ll put on Kylie songs all the time to dance around to. If I had to pick one older Kylie song, it would be ‘Shocked’ – she just really busted out in that era; everything about it was so sexy. And I love the rap, of course. She was playing me some tracks from her new album the other day, actually, but I can’t talk about them yet!”

The song I can’t get out of my head

Jessie Ware – ‘Free Yourself’

“I’ve just been listening to her new album, ‘That! Feels Good!’. I love it – the production is so lush and sexy and it has this kind of vintage feel to it. No one else is doing it like Jessie right now. And I just did Jessie’s podcast [Table Manners] and she and her mum were so lovely.”

The song that reminds me of Italy

Annalisa – ‘Bellissima’

“When we were out in Puglia, southern Italy, shooting my new show I Kissed A Boy, this song was on the radio all the time. It sounds totally like it could be Italy’s next Eurovision entry – it’s a really great fun pop song. The other song I got obsessed with out there is ‘Disco (I Love It)’ by Ditonellapiaga, which is just so cute – I really love her accent. Seriously, you need to add both of these songs to your summer playlists.”

The song that reminds me of home

Olivia Newton-John – ‘I Honestly Love You’

“It’s definitely been emotional since she passed [last August], but man, what a legacy she leaves behind. I went to her memorial service and there were video messages from all the great singers she recorded with over the years. They all said the same thing: that they were terrified to sing with her because she was always absolutely perfect, and she would tell you if you were not! She was so gentle in real life and just wanted everyone to feel comfortable, but when it came to music, she was a perfectionist. And that’s why she was so good.”

The song I want played at my funeral

Dannii Minogue – ‘This Is It’

“Funerals don’t scare me or anything, so I’d want there to be a party vibe: no wearing black and no sadness. I think a stripped-down version of ‘This Is It’ would be the right kind of vibe. It’s one of the songs from my career that I’m most proud of. I still get people coming up to me saying they had it at their wedding or it’s ‘their song’ as a couple.”

Dannii Minogue’s new show I Kissed a Boy is on BBC iPlayer now. The 20th anniversary edition of her ‘Neon Nights’ album drops on June 16