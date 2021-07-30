Who once said: “If Descendents had made [your 1982 debut album] ‘Milo Goes to College’ in 1999, they’d be living in mansions”?

Milo Aukerman: “That’s probably Dave Grohl.”

COREECT.

Bill Stevenson: “I don’t agree with Dave’s comments. Our stuff doesn’t have the same mass appeal as a lot of ‘90s mall-punk bands did. We were different to that.”

Milo: “I felt like we were a quirky band trying to fit a square peg into a round hole, never quite fitting in. And we still don’t fit in – it’s just that we’ve made some music that’s influenced other bands. When I met Dave Grohl backstage at a Foo Fighters show, we had a mutual admiration society going on. He said: ‘You got me through high school!’, and I replied: ‘Dave, you got me through grad school!’”.

The album artwork features the Milo cartoon character [depicting Aukerman as a nerd] which became a mascot for the band…

Milo: “When I’m trying to think of ideas for the band, I try to put myself in that character’s shoes: what stupid thing is he going to do now? The whole thing started as a friend from high school drawing it as a way of poking fun at me, so not only does it give us creative ideas for songs, it also knocks me down a few notches and keeps me honest!”