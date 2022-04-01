“Mr. David Bowie.”

CORRECT.

“Somebody had asked me in an interview who I’d most like to produce Devo, and I replied: ‘Brian Eno and David Bowie’. Brian came to the second show we ever played at Max’s and David came to the third one. David came backstage and said: ‘Let’s go to Tokyo to record an album’. I was thinking: ‘I’m sleeping in a van tonight out in the street so that sounds good to me!’.”

You ended up recording Devo’s debut album, 1978’s ‘Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!’ with Brian Eno in Germany (with Bowie dropping by to help at weekends)…

“It was like a dream. We went from being penalized and attacked for writing original material in Ohio, because people there only wanted to see covers bands play, to the other extreme of working with Eno and Bowie. We were lucky. We didn’t have any money or a record deal, but Eno said: ‘Don’t worry – I’ll take care of everything and get you over there’. He was amazingly supportive.”

How did it feel to go from starting out as conceptual artists to smoking angel dust with Andy Warhol in Studio 54?

“[Laughs] OK: I’m the guy in the band who was never interested in drugs – that was totally accidental. I’d hadn’t even smoked much marijuana – which in Ohio was 90 percent oregano! But I got invited on a double-date with Andy Warhol, Michael Jackson and a woman who used to be the host of [sexually themed US TV show] Midnight Blue.

“Michael Jackson passed me this joint which I thought was pot, so I took a puff and passed it to this woman who batted it away. Then I tried to pass it back to Michael Jackson, who I don’t think took a puff when he handed it to me, so I ended up taking a third puff. And this woman tried to get me to dance – which I’m uncomfortable with unless it’s the little moves I made up in Devo. Andy was no help because he was obsessed with this guy who looked like [buff American cartoon strip character] Li’l Abner who he told he was going to make a star. And I start having these crazy awful hallucinations where the rotating lights are whirring crazily, lowering and semi-decapitating people, with blood and hair everywhere. As I’m freaking out, the woman goes: ‘You didn’t smoke any of that angel dust did you?” [Laughs]”