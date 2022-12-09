Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Blue

Blue were once flown to meet fashion designer Donatella Versace because you were her favourite group. But which band had the record company confused you with?

Simon Webbe: “Blur.”

CORRECT.

Costa: “Her PR company told us, ‘Look, Donatella’s a massive fan. She really wants to meet you guys’. So we all went and got kitted out at Versace in Bond Street, she sent a private plane and we watched her show at Milan Fashion Week. This was just after ‘All Rise’ had come out [in 2001]. Afterwards, we were standing in line to meet her like we’re meeting the Queen – God rest her soul! – after the Royal Variety Performance. Donatella walks past us and gives us a dirty look, so I asked: ‘What’s her problem?!’ Anyway, it turned out she’d invited Blur, not Blue. We didn’t find out until we got home, by which point we had all the free Versace gear, so we didn’t care. Years later, she Instagram-d me a picture of her and Damon Albarn saying: ‘See, now I’ve met Blur!’”

Who’s been the most unexpected person who’s turned out to be a Blue fan?

Webbe: “For me, it was the Brazilian footballer Robinho. When I met him at a football awards ceremony, he sang ‘All Rise’ at me. I was starstruck.”

James: “Liam Gallagher. I’ve met him a few times and he’s always been lovely about Blue. He said we’re all grafters and loved our music, which surprised me because I did not expect him to like us.”

Webbe: “When [Blue bandmate] Lee [Ryan] covered a Foo Fighters song [‘Best Of You’] on Radio 1’s Live Lounge, Dave Grohl heard it and had respect for Blue from there.”

Costa: “I didn’t know that.”