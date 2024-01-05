Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Chumbawamba’s Dunstan Bruce

“John Prescott?”

CORRECT.

“He also tweeted that he was planning to go out and buy our “greatest hit album”. Boom! I thought that was really funny of him.”

Chumbawamba member Danbert Nobacon famously doused the former Labour deputy prime minister with an ice water bucket at the 1998 BRIT Awards, in solidarity with the striking dockers in Liverpool.

“I’ve got a photo of me and John Prescott from years later at a Labour party conference event in Brighton, where I live, and he’s absolutely hammered and has no idea it’s me. [Laughs] I just look so happy in that picture.”

Were any pop stars shaking your hands after the stunt?

“No. It was divisive, because a lot of people on the left were still celebrating that there was a Labour government and happy the Tories weren’t in. We were happy the Tories weren’t in, but we weren’t necessarily fans of Tony Blair – he began that demise of Labour being a traditionally working-class organisation. We felt he was starting to destroy that and turn it into some middle-class apologist movement. So when the ice bucket thing happened, Billy Bragg was pissed off and accused us of attacking the only working-class member of the cabinet. Even Jarvis Cocker criticised us – which we thought was totally bizarre considering what he’d done at the BRITs two years earlier. He said if we didn’t like being in the music industry, we should go and do something else instead.”

“The reason we’d taken the dockers to give a speech if we won British Single of the Year and threw the water over John Prescott was because he could have resolved that dispute and he refused to even though it was a union that he used to be a part of. It was that hypocrisy of people on the left once they get into positions of power and they immediately turn their back on the people who got them there.”

Could you see any chart acts now taking similar direct action?

“I can’t imagine anybody attacking Keir Starmer with an ice bucket. In the late ‘90s, we thought there was the possibility of an alternative way of doing things. You got a brief glimpse of that when Jeremy Corbyn became leader of the Labour party, and seemed to mobilise a lot of young people. Plus, we were drunk and we weren’t careerists, so we didn’t give a shit when the BRITs backlash happened. I suppose the equivalent to that now is the brilliant Greta Thunberg getting arrested here, there and everywhere – she reminds me of us.”