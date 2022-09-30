“Got me again on this one! Not Arcade Fire?”

WRONG. Barenaked Ladies pay tribute to the track on their song ‘Hello City’.

“If it had happened during the internet age, I might have found out about that! Being in The Housemartins was fabulous because we thought we were going to change the world and bring Thatcher down. We were a hardcore unit and gave our whole lives to the band. Recently I’ve been thinking about the lyrics to [Housemartins’ anti-monarchy song] ‘The People Who Grinned Themselves to Death’: ‘And even when their kids were starving/They all thought the Queen was charming’ [Laughs]”

Do you think ‘The People Who Grinned Themselves to Death’ would be even more controversial if it was released now?

“I don’t know. We got pasted by The Sun and Daily Mail for being anti-royalist, and they called for us to be banned from radio, but now we’re living in an age where you can get arrested for holding up a blank piece of paper. In those days, we enjoyed the reaction from the right-wing people we were attacking. When we were recording in London, we had skinheads with crosses shaved in the side of them. Coming home on tube from the studio one day, we said: ‘We’re going to get the shit kicked out of us for this’. But we didn’t care. If one of us had gotten beaten up for our political beliefs, it would have been a badge of honour! Sadly, the political stuffing’s been knocked out of me over the years, and it’s depressing what we were trying to change hasn’t changed much in our lifetimes.”