“Those are the wrong lyrics, but I know what you think that is, and it’s from ‘Whatever It Takes’.”

WRONG. It’s from ‘Stand Up’, your 2020 protest-song with Tom Morello, featuring producer The Bloody Beetroots and activist Shea Diamond. The next lines are: ‘Everybody painting the third coat on the wall of belief/Send me relief’.

“Oh those are the lyrics! [Laughs] One point you, zero me! Tom reached out to me about that track knowing that I’ve worn my Rage Against the Machine T-shirt a lot, so he knew there was a connection. That lyric reminds me a lot of ‘Whatever It Takes’, but it makes sense the rhyme scheme is familiar to me since I wrote both of them!”

Shea is a trans activist and, and you’re vocal on calling to ban LGBTQ+ conversion therapy. In the UK, the government are banning conversion therapy for gay and lesbian – but not trans – people. Does that worry you?

“Yeah. It’s simple: conversion therapy for anybody is awful. Anybody who disputes that hasn’t done their research. It is killing kids and has killed kids. When I was in high school, I had a friend who was Mormon and gay who ended up shooting himself in front of the Mormon temple in his car, and that had a huge impact on me. To sit and watch how religion, or the pushing of a belief, and telling someone how they should be and who they should love is wrong in every form. It’s crazy to me that in 2022, there’s still conversion therapy.”

Talking of your activism, Imagine Dragons are ambassadors of UNITED24, a platform initiated by Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to fundraise for humanitarian aid…

“Meeting Zelensky was incredible. I was blown away with his humility and he was very powerful. When he’s speaking, he feels like a leader in a way you would follow him to the death. He told us not to let people forget about Ukraine. People say: ‘What’s the use in writing a tweet about Ukraine?’ and he said it does matter because when it trends on social media, it pushes politicians to act. And also, if people can donate money to UNITED24 to buy ambulances, it would help.”