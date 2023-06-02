“[Laughs] I have no clue but I’ll aim high with Number One!”

WRONG. 16.

“Oh well! [Laughs] That album had a long gestation. There was an original attempt at making a record that was going to be bigger and more outward-facing, but the pandemic happened, and Al [Alex Turner, Arctics frontman] went into his own bubble, returning with these beautiful, intimate, sad songs. We recorded in this country house in Suffolk. With the backdrop of the pandemic, it was nice to be together in a group and have that boozy camaraderie.”

Since their sophomore effort ‘Favourite Worst Nightmare’, you’ve produced every one of the Arctics albums…

“I nearly made their first record [2006’s Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not‘], but I was an unknown quantity, so it got taken away from me which was upsetting. But we had an instant connection, and they came back for the second record – and we just carried on. When I first saw them, they were in the thick of this crazy hype rollercoaster. Jamie [Cook, guitarist/keyboardist] didn’t even have a passport! They were smalltown boys and it was a lot for them to deal with. They’re still decompressing from that first period; some of the lyrics on ‘The Car’ are Al looking back on those crazy moments.”

Does ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’ feel like the ‘album that got away’?

“I’ve made my peace with it. If I’d done it, possibly I wouldn’t have maintained this relationship with them, so I’m not mad about it – I was for a little period! [Laughs] I feel like my versions [of ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not’] were slightly rougher-around-the-edges, punkier and faster. That’s just from memory, because I don’t have copies [of the demos] and I’m not sure they exist.”

Would you like to work with them again?

“Yes. I’ve told Al he probably should go off and work with other people at this point, because having a different perspective can push you in different directions, so I wouldn’t be mad if he did that – I’d actively encourage it. But by the same token, we’ve built up this language over a long period of time, our music tastes have evolved together, and he’s a big part of my life.”