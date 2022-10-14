“You weren’t supposed to look directly at him or call him anything but ‘The Artist’.”

CORRECT.

“But those rules only applied to humans. If you were a frog or a pig or a chicken or a bear, you could look at him all you wanted. And he didn’t even seem to mind when Miss Piggy kept calling him ‘Artie’.”

“Prince was great fun. He loved to laugh and goof around with us, and he’d do just about anything we asked. In fact, we did one spot where he was supposed to be a guest on a country show called Muppet Hoo-Haw. Not only did he enjoy the corny humour, he even had his personal wardrobe tailor design and make the farmer’s overalls he wore on the show.”

Apart from Miss Piggy, which guests have made the biggest diva demands?

“Well, there’s no one you can put in the same ‘diva’ category as Miss Piggy. She is one of a kind, which is just the right amount. As for other guests, I honestly cannot think of anyone who made big demands. Of course, that may have something to do with the fact that most of our guest relations are handled by Sweetums, who’s about eight feet tall and weighs 300 lbs. Something about him brings out the sweet side of people.”