What was the track you co-wrote with Sophie Ellis-Bextor that appeared on her 2001 debut album ‘Read My Lips’ called?

“Ah, I don’t remember what she called the song in the end!”

WRONG. It’s ‘Is It Any Wonder’.

“No recollection! [Laughs] She was delightful, though.”

You also worked with other pop stars, such as producing ‘Early Mornin’’ for Britney Spears’ 2003 ‘In The Zone’ album…

“Growing up, I wanted to be Robert Smith — a singer in a great new wave band. But I realised my voice was just mediocre, so I had to learn how to work with singers and vocal samples. I did every remix possible because I was fascinated by seeing how other people work. With Britney, I was curious to see what it would be like working with the biggest pop star in the world. We didn’t spend too much time together and there was always a giant security guard around, but she was one of the most humble, softly-spoken people I’ve ever worked with.”

Talking of pop titans, didn’t you once turn down producing music for Madonna?

“One of my first concerts was to an audience of 20 people at a New York night club in 1989/90 — two of the people in the crowd were Madonna and O. J. Simpson, which is random. She came up me after the show and — although she wouldn’t shake my hand! — told me I was talented. We became friends, and when she asked me to work on music I wanted to say yes, but I was touring endlessly so couldn’t do it.”

Morrissey also asked you to work with him in 2000. What do you think your collaboration would have sounded like?

“He came up to me backstage at The Greek Theatre in LA and asked me to produce some music for his next album. But, again, I was on tour, so I couldn’t do anything apart from be hungover and live in airports. I love that first ‘The Smiths’ album, so I would probably have tried to return to some of that dreamier sound with him.”