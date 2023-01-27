“I don’t remember the sleeve! The ace of hearts?”

“[Dead or Alive frontman] Pete Burns was so far ahead of his time and out-there. He was the closest you could get to a genius but that was also his problem. He could do so many things but keeping him focussed for 10 minutes was almost impossible. We only got their [1984 Number One] single ‘You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)’ because we wouldn’t let him get involved too much. It’s a famous story, but I sent everybody home except the engineer because I knew we couldn’t finish the record if we were all in the room, because we’d all end up punching each other because Pete was so difficult.”

“But I loved Pete and we had a great relationship. When he saw me in my leather trousers and earrings, he mistakenly thought that Matt [Aitken] and Mike were my toy boys. That’s what he always told people!”

Apparently mixing ‘You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)’ was the only time you ever took cocaine…

“I’d put my neck on the line because I knew it was a Number One. This was my one shot. Then the mixing desk broke down in the middle of the night so we had to wait for the engineer to come [to London] from Southend. I’d been up for 24 hours at this point and still had at least 10 hours to go. A very famous rock band who shall remain nameless used to mix downstairs overnight, and took a lot of drugs to get them through the night, so I thought if they can do it, so can I! When they told me it was £80 a gram, I thought: ‘You’re joking! I can go to Peru for £65!’. We used to play terrible tricks on that band. We once substituted their cocaine for plaster of paris so they all had bunged-up noses for a while!”