Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Saint Etienne

Pete: “I know the song playing in the background is ‘Wood Cabin’, so I should get a bonus half-point for that! (Laughs)”

Sarah: “Is it Christopher’s girlfriend? No? I rewatched it during lockdown! My kids will kill me! Cut to me messaging the boys in bed (Laughs).”

Pete: “I can’t even remember any of their names. Fat Teddy? (Laughs).”

WRONG. ‘Wood Cabin’ soundtracks Jimmy Altieri getting whacked in a hotel room. ‘Wood Cabin’ contains the lyrics ‘Never write a love song / Never write a trip out / Never write a ballad’ – which are paraphrased from a Manic Street Preachers interview. Ever receive any feedback from them?

Pete: “I think they were worried we were taking the piss out of them! (Laughs) We knew them from the early days – before our debut ‘Foxbase Alpha’ came out [in 1991] – when me and Bob shared a flat in Tufnell Park. We once saw them play upstairs in a pub and they needed somewhere to stay, so we offered to let them crash at ours. But they stayed in their van outside, saying: ‘We don’t want to mess the house up!’. They were very polite and only came in to use the toilet. (Laughs) It was bizarre. I felt embarrassed because I was wearing a suit coming back from work like ‘The Man’. We did a Heavenly [Recordings] night in Paris once with Flowered Up and the Manics and travelled over together and again, they were the ones tidying all the rubbish on the bus!”

Is that the same bus that the tabloids mistakenly thought Liam Gallagher had surfed atop?

Pete: “That was around ’96, when we were on a bus with Oasis and [hip-hop group] Fun-Da-Mental – who were neither fun nor mental! The Sun thought Liam Gallagher had been surfing on top of the bus, but it was us! (Laughs) They even did an artist’s impression of Liam on top of the bus which I used on the invitations to my 30th birthday party.”

Sarah: “ Fun-Da-Mental said they didn’t want to share the bus with us because we were childish, so we ended up with The Prodigy who were lovely.”