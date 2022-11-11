Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – Sex Pistols’ Paul Cook

You helped Bananarama record their 1981 debut single, ‘Aie a Mwana’, and acted as a producer on their first album, 1983’s ‘Deep Sea Skiving’. But what is the name of the song that Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren wanted them to record?

“Now we’re talking! Was it something a bit sexual like ‘Don’t Touch Me Down There, Daddy’?”

CORRECT. Unsurprisingly, they turned down his suggestion.

“As if they were going to do that! That’s so Malcolm! I didn’t realise he was going to try to get involved with them, but they rejected him straight away. But they took the right course, didn’t they? They recorded a cover of [Black Blood’s] ‘Aie a Mwana’, which I helped produce, and got a recording contract off the back of that, and now hold the record for the most singles to chart by a girl group ever. We used to hang out in the same clubs and they didn’t have anywhere to live, so we invited them to move into the Sex Pistols’ old rehearsal room in Demark Street, London. When [Cook and Jones’ post-Sex Pistols band] The Professionals would be rehearsing downstairs, they’d come and do some backing vocals. Pretty wild times!”

What did the rest of the Sex Pistols think of Bananarama’s cover of ‘No Feelings’?

“I don’t think they heard it. That was recorded for the soundtrack of a film called Party Party, and it was a quirky, weird, mad-sounding version.”