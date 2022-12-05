“Ooh! I wrote those! Gosh! That’s from the title track from The Heads’ album ‘No Talking, Just Head’, but I’m at a loss to complete them. It was a whole litany of ‘no-this’ and ‘no-that‘.”

WRONG. It is indeed from ‘No Talking, Just Head’, your 1996 album which reunited the Talking Heads line-up, minus Byrne, alongside a plethora of guest singers. The rest of the lyrics are: “No love, no holiness, no spirituality, no imagination, no heart, no divinity, no charity, no mercy, no hope, no karma, no devotion, no immortality, no soul.”

“Not bad! We were grateful to all the singers who collaborated with us. XTC’s Andy Partridge even came all the way from Swindon to Connecticut to work with us. We had a great cast: Maria McKee, Michael Hutchence, Gavin Friday, Richard Hell, among others. It was quite an undertaking and a much-underappreciated album.”

What was it like working with the late INXS frontman on The Heads’ track ‘The King Is Gone’?

“Michael Hutchence was a serious worker: he didn’t fool around. He could really deliver the goods. He came over here to work on some solo songs as well, and then he took a break to tour with INXS and unfortunately we never got to finish them because of his sad demise [in 1997]. But he was a very nice guy, focused, and women loved him – from our nannies who would blush when they saw him to waitresses who would swoon whenever we went to a restaurant with him. He really had what it takes to be a rock star.”

The track ‘No Talking, Just Head’ is performed by Debbie Harry, who you once asked to join Talking Heads as its lead singer when she was fronting the pre-Blondie group Angel and the Snake. She declined, but do you ever imagine a Sliding Doors alternative timeline where she’d taken you up on the offer?

“It would have been very interesting artistically, because David [Byrne] would have been composing songs with her and the rest of us. And it would have been an interesting meeting of minds, because Debbie’s a real artist and inspiration to us.”