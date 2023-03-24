“OK, I know this one! ‘Firestarter’ includes us and I don’t remember the name of the other song, but it samples ‘I Just Wanna Get Along’.”

CORRECT-ISH. HALF A POINT. ‘Firestarter’ samples the ‘Last Splash’ cut ‘S.O.S’, while the track that samples ‘I Just Wanna Get Along’ is called ‘World’s on Fire’ from their 2009 ‘Invaders Must Die’ album.

“When I first saw The Prodigy’s ‘Firestarter’ video, I couldn’t get over how amazing it was, and was excited my guitar was on something so creepy and threatening. ‘Firestarter’ was played during the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony and I thought to myself: ‘Oh my God, a billion people just heard my guitar!’. We had so many fun moments recording ‘Last Splash’ and playing around. On the song ‘Mad Lucas’, we had Carrie Bradley playing violin and scrawling on it like a cat, but as she’s a professional player, to get her to really fuck it up, we’d tickle her while holding her arms and insisting she hold the note. Famously, I had my sewing machine there ‘cause I was working on a quilt, and we hooked it up to an amp and it features on ‘S.O.S’”