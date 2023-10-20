Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! – The Cure’s Lol Tolhurst

“Bananarama.”

CORRECT.

“I remember that well. Sort of! We were all drinking and decided it would be a good idea if they came onstage and danced with us. We were miming so it wouldn’t make any difference. We came back on a small plane, and they joined us on that and it all continued. Simon [Gallup, The Cure bassist] was a big fan of theirs and had posters. Pop was not a bad word to him.”

Which bands would people be most surprised to learn The Cure were into at the time?

“People would come to see us backstage and would imagine there was going to be a lot of crying and velvet, but they’d be surprised to find us being very jocular and joking with each other. It wasn’t po-faced. Robert [Smith, The Cure frontman] had boxes of cassettes, which were full of people like Evelyn ‘Champagne’ King that you wouldn’t associate with him. A year ago, I got the box of my teenage records out from the garage and played them and I was flabbergasted because everything in those records was where The Cure came from. Not just obvious talismans, but things like Eric Burden and The Animals.”

On the subject of replacement members: when Robert Smith fleetingly disappeared during the 1982 ‘Pornography’ tour, you toyed with the idea of passing off a lookalike of him…

“We were on tour with [Irish new wave band] Zerra One’s Paul Bell. He said: ‘If you bring the house lights down, I’ll put a wig on and we’ve got tracks of Robert Smith singing and maybe it’ll work for a few shows.’ But a couple of days later, Robert returned, so it was OK. I’ve done fun little appearances with Cure tribute bands, but none of them looks like Robert at all. No matter what they wear, it’s not convincing. Then again, I’ve known him for 60 years, so I’m not going to mistake someone else for him. Hopefully!”