In 1979, you took part in a charity cricket match alongside the Stranglers. But which heavy metal icon turned up with a doctor’s note excusing him from playing?

“Christ almighty! I remember [Stranglers singer] Hugh Cornwell was out for a duck and he said: ‘Cap, I’m going to bat again ‘cause they’ve come to see me play!’ Talk about bending the rules! It was a grudge match between The Strugglers – as I call them – and the press. Was it Lemmy who turned up with the doctor’s note?”

CORRECT. The late Motörhead legend was excused on account of having a verruca. You played a number of shows with Lemmy on bass as The Doomed in the 1970s. Any favourite memories of him?

“I lived in Croydon and would go watching gigs every night in the West End. When I missed the last bus home, Lemmy put me up on several occasions on his sofa. The problem was, every time you’d fall asleep, he’d nudge you awake again, offer you a line of speed and say: ‘Look, I’ve got a great video here of the Luftwaffe. Now this is the real deal Captain!’ I protested: ‘Lemmy, it’s the fucking Nazis!’ And he replied: ‘Not for the politics Captain, just for the style!’. So I had to sit watching bloody Luftwaffe videos!”