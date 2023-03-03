“The White Stripes’ ‘Elephant’. I’ll never forget that!”

CORRECT. It seems you needed the DFA-produced ‘Echoes’ as an outlet…

“I did. ‘House of Jealous Lovers’ was all the pressure I’d faced growing up. When I was a kid, my dad told me he didn’t want to be my dad. And he said he felt I was his romantic rival more than his child in my relationship with my mom. And I was upset about it and ‘House of Jealous Lovers’ was an almost ejaculatory protection of my spirit. DFA at the time was a complete recreation of my family, except James Murphy was my parental figure. For two years, he would deliberately make me upset. He saw me as a super-sexy young guy who was really upset and he wanted to capture that on tape, so he’d wind me up on purpose, then say ‘Go record the vocal’. Which was cruel! Listening to ‘Echoes’ is like watching somebody chew glass.

In Meet Me in the Bathroom, The Rapture’s split from DFA after ‘Echoes’ leaves hurt on both sides, with Murphy forming LCD Soundsystem and vowing to destroy you. Have you ever properly talked about it with him?

“I’ve seen James many times since then and we’re cool. But we set up a performance space to hurt each other. When we signed the record deal with DFA, James’ description of it was: ‘We’re going to tie our left hands together and in our right hands, we’re both going to have knives. And that’s how we’re going to keep each other honest.’ That’s how he described our relationship – and he was one of my best friends! That was the game. It was similar to how when playing tactile football with my dad was a kid, he’d win every time, then kick sand in my face. As I’d cry hysterically, he didn’t care – as long as he was the best! I haven’t sat down and talked through the nitty gritty of all this with James, but when I see him, I give him a hug.”

“At some point our relationship turned. We were collaborating and then I became his enemy and he wanted to erase me. Ten years ago, I told him: ‘You won! Your band is more popular than my band forever and nothing will ever change that. Are we cool now?’ And he was like: ‘Yeah, we’re fine’.”