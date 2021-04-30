Which comedy double act played you and Dame Shirley Bassey in a sketch about an argument over who has “the range” to sing a James Bond theme?

“I know that sketch, but you’ve caught me by surprise!”

WRONG. It’s David Walliams (who plays you) and Matt Lucas (Dame Shirley).

“David Walliams’ real name is Williams and I know him and his mother and father, so I should have remembered that! I thought it was hilarious. Dame Shirley and myself are proper singers – and in Wales, it’s important to have the raaaa-nge!”

Not only did you sing the theme to the 1965 Bond film Thunderball, you were also once considered to play 007. Would you have made a good James Bond?

“Yes. (Laughs) When I was mentioned to play him, the producer Cubby Broccoli said that people wouldn’t accept me as James Bond because I was too well-known as Tom Jones – my image was too powerful.

“After she had a big hit with ‘Goldfinger’, Dame Shirley was upset that she wasn’t picked to sing ‘Thunderball’. When she performed on my TV show This Is Tom Jones in 1970, filming ran late and she left before she could record the third song she wanted to do. She was annoyed and held me responsible, and on the way out she defaced the poster of me in the studio hallway, putting red lipstick on my lips and writing: ‘Tom Jones is a [old-fashioned insult insinuating someone’s gay]’. But I thought it was funny and we remained friends after that.”