You drummed on which two tracks of the deluxe edition of The xx’s 2017 album ‘I See You’?

“‘Say Something Loving’ and… I’m so tempted to look on Wikipedia right now! It’s not ‘Decade’, is it? Shit! Pass!”

WRONG. ‘Say Something Loving’ and ‘Naïve’.

“How embarrassing! I had a vivid recollection of ‘Say Something Loving’, but apologies to my friends [The xx] who will be mortally offended that I forgot ‘Naïve’ for sure!”

You’ve toured with The xx. Any favourite memories?

“I’ve become closer with Romy [Madley Croft, xx vocalist and guitarist] and Jamie xx over the last few years because they started coming to Australia often to finish up work. Romy and I had a fun summer a few years ago: they were touring, and then we’d DJ an afterparty. This is before she became a superstar DJ, and I have fond memories of that almost innocent period of us playing the music we love together and getting to show my friends swim holes that I love.”

Talking of big names you’ve performed with, any good stories of opening for Harry Styles in 2018?

“I wish I had some scandalous stories to tell you! But it was just a lot of laughs, and having afterparties in ramen restaurants. Harry was sweet and supportive. It was flattering that he asked us to [support him], especially given that we’re not necessarily the same kind of music. But he has a track record of highlighting female talent both in his band and in the support acts he chooses: you can feel that’s something he cares about. He doesn’t just talk about it, he puts it into action.”