Public Image Ltd’s 1978 self-titled debut was the first professional music video you shot. What number did the single reach in the UK charts?

“You got me there! Let me guess – 11?”

WRONG. It was Nine.

“It was a crap video, I was a total fish out of water and the only thing that gave it any gravitas was John [Lydon, frontman]’s performance. But I quickly got my shit together and the next video I did was ‘London Calling’ for The Clash on the banks of the River Thames.”

In your autobiography, There and Black Again, you tell great stories about partying with Lydon, who’d taught his cat to fetch his weed…

“Yeah, John caught his cat to fetch things. I’ve never seen anybody do that. Mind you, the cat was called Satan!”

What was it like visiting Jamaica with Lydon to find artists for Richard Branson’s Front Line reggae label?

“That was the most mind-blowing trip of my life, and the first time I ever went to Jamaica. It was insane meeting big names like Gladiators, The Abyssinians, I-Roy, Big Youth and The Congos. It was like Malice in Ganjaland. On one occasion, somebody from the record company decided it would be good to do reggae covers of Pistols songs. Cut to me and John sitting in the studio with Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry directing a bunch of hired musicians as they progressed to do crap versions of ‘Holidays in the Sun’ and ‘Anarchy in the U.K.’. Somewhere in the vaults those crap versions exist because it was more bread than dread at the control, put it that way!”

Perry sadly passed away last month. What was he like?

“Oh man, he was a trip! He was Jamaica’s Salvador Dali of Sound. You’re never going to get anybody like him in a millennia.”