When Dubstar performed ‘Not So Manic Now’ on This Morning in 1995, which band did host Judy Finnigan say the song reminded her of?

“Oasis – bless her cotton socks! [Laughs].”

CORRECT.

“You did all sorts of bonkers TV then, like singing with the puppets Zig and Zag on The Big Breakfast, or finding yourself swapping make-up and styling tips with Dannii Minogue backstage on children’s Saturday morning shows.”

What were the most surreal moments during the ‘90s for Dubstar?

“The whole thing was insane. At the first party we went to, Björk was running around with her little hands on her head pretending they were horns and charging into peoples’ stomachs pretending to be a bull. And then there’s the unforgettable sight of the Spice Girls sitting crossed-legged gazing up at me as I sang live at an industry do where us, them, and Kavana were entertaining people at the EMI pressing plant. The Spice Girls hadn’t released anything yet and I was standing next to [Spice Girls manager] Simon Fuller. As we watched them perform, he asked: ‘What do you think?’ – to which I responded: ‘I think they’re the biggest piece of shit I’ve ever seen!’ [Laughs] Weeks later, they were the biggest pop sensation since the Beatles!”