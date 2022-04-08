For what unusual reason were you thrown in jail after a set at Sicily’s Ypsigrock Festival in 2015?

“Well, I was having relations with my guitar player [Adam J. Harmer] of an erotic nature.”

CORRECT. Adam fellated you onstage – just another day at the office for Fat White Family!

“Security took offence to it. Both the crowd and the festival organisers didn’t seem to mind, but I got taken away in a police car to a little police station up in the hills. I felt like Christ on the cross – it was the most Catholic police station you could imagine. But that was a fun night!”

Fat White Family became renowned for their debauched live antics, such as when you notoriously defecated onstage mid-gig, before smearing your freshly-laid faeces over your bandmates. What goes through your mind during that?

“You’re in a state of euphoric thoughtlessness. I considered myself to be a performance artist. We’d had 10 years of landfill indie by the time we came around. It was just poseurs and middle-class borelords from coast to coast. I felt: can’t the stage be reclaimed as a space for confrontation and stuff that’s challenging and how far can you actually go? Because my life was in complete disarray, I had absolutely nothing to lose, so it didn’t matter how badly I disgraced myself: the worse, the better. That was combined with a sudden feeling onstage of: ‘We’re all in the mood for this.’ People relished it. I haven’t done it in years, and I don’t want to return to that carry-on, but I stand by that it was worth exploring.”

Do you see any of Fat White Family’s exhibitionism in pop now?

“The tone has completely shifted in the last 10 years. We’ve drifted into a culture of safety and censoriousness and, at the very deep end, puritanism. Nobody’s allowed to ask the questions I was asking back then – like what are the extremes? – without being garrotted in the digital public square almost instantly. Music is a gentrified place, and the rogue fuck-ups like us with a few guitars and an attitude problem don’t seem to be accepted.”