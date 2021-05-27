“Probably the UK given that, from memory, I wasn’t touring much outside the UK at that point. But I don’t know!”

WRONG. It was at Eton, your old school.

“I was extremely reluctant to do it and still have mixed feelings over whether it was a good idea. I found the experience of being there as a kid very traumatic so going back there was not something I ever wanted to do. One of the kids there sold me on the idea by saying they were also having a terrible time and it would be helpful for them to speak to somebody who had similar feelings and had at least tried to escape the stigma.”

You were regularly beaten by up by hardcore punks who found out you went to that independent school and have weathered a number of social media storms over the years. Have you ever come close to quitting?

“Regularly. All the fucking time. I love what I do and get to be creative for a living, but there are days when you’re on the receiving end of the latest hate-storm and you can sit there and tell yourself everybody will move on in 48 hours to hating on somebody else, but it doesn’t stop it being deeply traumatic. I’ve had many occasions where I’ve felt completely terrified to leave the house because of the way total strangers are interacting with me on social media – days when I’ve been scared to play my own shows because I’ve convinced myself in my anxiety that everybody hated me.”