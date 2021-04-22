“I don’t know. Damon Albarn?”

WRONG. It’s The Fall’s Mark E. Smith. While recording Elastica’s second album, ‘The Menace’, in 1997, he wrote a tribute song about you called ‘We Want You’.

“No way! (Laughs) I didn’t know that. That’s brilliant. I did a joint interview with Mark E. Smith once. I was nervous because of his reputation and he was really complimentary and disarmed me. But he would repeat the same comments again and again, and you run out of ways of saying, ‘Thanks Mark, that’s really lovely’ and end up going, ‘Alright mate, you’ve been saying this for half an hour!’. He got offended because I wasn’t enthusing about his compliments and he got weird. So I pretended to go the toilet and legged it up the street, got in my car and fucked off! He scared the shit out of me!”

The quoted lyric is about the fact that when ‘Are Friends Electric?’ and ‘Cars’ both hit Number One in 1979, you celebrated by booking a holiday to a caravan park…

“That’s how limited my worldliness was (laughs). It was where I used to go with my parents when I was a kid. All the normal people like us had little caravans down on the lower bit and all the rich people had the big caravans up on the hill. In my mind, I never lost that picture of the difference between rich and poor. If you made money, you rented the big caravan up on the hill!”