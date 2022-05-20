You starred in the 1999 British gangster film Everybody Loves Sunshine opposite David Bowie. How much of his own money did Bowie contribute to the production when its budget ran out?

“Bowie put around £40,000 up for that.”

CORRECT-ISH. Close enough – in your autobiography, All Things Remembered, you claim it’s £30,000.

“The script read well on the page, but the director Andrew Goth, who also stars in the movie, made a ham of it. The film’s a pile of shite, but Bowie was brilliant to work with. I spent 12 weeks in a caravan with him and he loved knitting. Crochet especially, which is mad! He was a great mentor to me. He said not to compromise for anybody, whatever you do. Writing the ballad ‘Truth’ [off Goldie’s 1998 album ‘Saturnz Return’] for him was a big moment for me. I miss him. I still get his voice in my head.”

Apart from ‘Truth’, did you ever talk about collaborating again?

“He wanted me to do some tracks on his 1997 album ‘Earthling’, but I didn’t want to do drum‘n’bass with him. He’d regularly visit Metalheadz [Goldie’s club night] at Blue Note, London and it influenced him. I remember sitting on the steps outside as he rolled a cigarette and said [adopts a pitch-perfect Bowie impersonation]: ‘It’s so fucking good in there, Goldie. The atmosphere and vibe is like nothing else.’ When I wrote ‘Truth’ for him, he phoned me up and said: ‘Goldie, I’ve just seen ‘Truth’ and there’s no writing credit on there for me. I didn’t write the track of course, but with artists like us, it’s always worth showing a bit of respect’. I replied, ‘David, say no more’ and sorted his publishing.”