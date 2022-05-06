Zac: “May 6.”

CORRECT. Which was initiated in your hometown of Tulsa to celebrate the release of your 1997 album ‘Middle of Nowhere’, before becoming an annual event. Hopefully nobody missed the post deadline for sending their Merry Hanson Day cards!

Zac: “That’s a hard one to forget! It’s really just a continuation of Cinco de Mayo [on May 5], so you celebrate Mexican independence followed by your favourite band.”

Isaac: “Someday, we hope to get all the governments of the world to agree that Hanson Day should be a national holiday because that’s one way to make yourself everybody’s favourite band – give them the day off work.”

Zac: “We do celebrate Hanson Day. It was intended to be a one-time thing [in 1997] by the state Governor but nowadays it’s become a week-long celebration for fans to come to Oklahoma and we host concerts and lectures and this will be the first place people will have the chance to listen to our new album ‘Red Green Blue’.

Tell us about the new album…

Zac: “It’s a three-part album and each of us wrote a third of it. We’ve been together over 30 years and everything we do now is on a scale. It’s no longer about, ‘Let’s make 10 more songs’; it’s what stories are we telling and what does it say about who we are? This seemed like a cool way to deconstruct who Hanson is and what makes us a band.”

Bonus question! For a half-point: Which pop-punk icon claims his band’s most-steamed Spotify track “sounds like Hanson”?

Taylor: “No idea!”

WRONG. Tom DeLonge, formerly of Blink-182, claimed in 2022 that whenever people send him ‘All The Small Things’ , he responds ‘Really?!’ It’s like Hanson. It’s like these kids playing the old pop-punk.’

Hanson break into a pitch-perfect rendition of ‘All The Small Things’.

Zac: “Hey, man – I wish we had written it!”

The verdict: 7/10

Isaac: “Yes! Over 50 per cent! I think the ratio grew when I started answering!”

– Hanson’s ‘Red Green Blue’ is released on May 20. The band embark on a 30th anniversary tour throughout the UK from June 2022. See here for full dates