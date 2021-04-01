“Erm… a record player, a mad mirror made from some gypsy horse thing and… I can’t remember the other item. It must have been pretty rubbish!”

WRONG. You bought a record player and rustic novelty mirror in the shape of a horse collar – but the third item was a biscuit tin. You originally beat Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker and Candida Doyle with a profit of £8, before being disqualified for artificially inflating prices by having your girlfriend bid on your items.

“God knows why we bought the biscuit tin! We were badly advised there (Laughs). It was a good day out but we’re forever known as Bargain Hunt cheats. We actually got really told off for doing that. The producer was angry at us, saying that we’d ruined the show, but I think Bargain Hunt never got as much publicity in their lives. I think we made the show!”

Talking of unusual horse-related things, you recently launched your own Racing Club…

“I’ve got involved with a racehorse and called it Mystic Moonshadow. She’s a beautiful, two-year-old filly. I used to like Dick Francis novels as a kid, who was like Enid Blyton but based around horses, and he’d write about the skulduggery of the racing world. That side of it appeals to me – like nobbling horses before the big race! Which I haven’t resorted to yet, but it’s always an option (Laughs).”

What do you think someone’s response might be if you asked them to invest in a horse with a Happy Monday?

“They’d say: ‘Are you mad?!’ (Laughs) But it’s all the joys of owning a horse without the bills and hopefully it will get a whole group of people into racing who weren’t into it before. I can’t wait until Shaun comes to see her. We need to get him down to do some horse-whispering!”