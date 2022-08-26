According to Lizzy Goodman’s Meet Me in the Bathroom: Rebirth and Rock and Roll in New York City 2001–2011 , your former bassist Carlos D once upset a moustachioed Kings of Leon by asking them if they were out of which movie?

“I have no idea and it’s probably unwise to take a guess on this! [Laughs] What is it?”

According to the Kings of Leon, during a cocaine-fuelled night at the Columbia hotel, they thought they “didn’t like” Interpol because Carlos walked up and said: ‘Hey, are you the guys from Almost Famous?’ – to which Caleb Followill retorted: ‘Hey, are you a fucking mortician?’. But you all later ended up mates.

“We found ourselves on similar tours and festivals to Kings of Leon our early days, and we befriended them properly on a travelling tour of Sweden with Mogwai. But that’s pretty funny – and I like their comeback!”

Was there ever any talk about Carlos joining you for the ‘Turn On the Bright Lights’ anniversary celebrations or have you drawn a line under that chapter?

“It’s not drawing a line by any means; it’s just that we’re committed to what we’re doing and we were in the middle of recording a new album [‘The Other Side of Make-Believe’] so when it came to the anniversary and acknowledging and celebrating the album, it was more just a continuation of what we’ve been doing. But I have all the love and admiration in the world for Carlos.”

Talking of the Meet Me in the Bathroom years: Interpol drummer Sam Fogarino once recalled how the first time you went to Europe, every journalist would ask you if you knew The Strokes so “me and Daniel, we’d do interviews together, and we joke about, ‘Yeah we have lofts together and, you know, Julian [Casablancas, Strokes frontman] doesn’t like his eggs too runny and Nick [Valensi, guitarist] doesn’t get up until late afternoon. You can’t make noise until then because he’s such a little prissy” Is the irony that you know them better now 20 years after the NYC explosion?

“In the early days, it was a different time in the sense that there was so much great music coming out of New York City, but it was unbeknownst to us. I heard vague rumblings about the Yeah Yeah Yeahs but I didn’t know them. I certainly didn’t know The Strokes but then you’re being positioned in the same sentence together constantly, but we didn’t have too many opportunities then to cross paths. And it wasn’t until later that I got to know and become friends with them.

“At the same time, you have something exceptional in common – that you were coupled together in this unique moment, and forever joined together in a really nice way. I haven’t read Meet Me in the Bathroom, but people probably imagined we were all hanging out together in the early 2000s in that CBGBs way, but it’s not until relatively recently that we started hanging out.”