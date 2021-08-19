In 2016, you appeared on the cover of NME in a red tracksuit. The cover headline is in the logo of a film about which rap band?

“I’m going to guess Beastie Boys, maybe? Just because I was working with Mike D at the time.”

WRONG. It was NWA. You were Straight Outta Nottingham!

“That makes sense! I’m not very good at quizzes. That was when I was working on my third album [‘On My One’], which didn’t come out the way I wanted to, but some of the experiences I had in the process of making it were good like working with Mike D and getting an insight into the success he had with the Beastie Boys. He was very supportive – I wasn’t going through the best time – a lot of people who had shared my vision at the record label had left, and I was left alone and felt isolated. And he was good at reassuring me that I really shouldn’t give a fuck about anyone else and just do what I wanted.”

There was a hip-hop influence on that record and ‘Ain’t No Rhyme’ was delivered in the style of a quasi-rap. Any reaction from any rappers?

“No, I don’t think many people heard it! For me, it wasn’t a genuine attempt at rapping. It was something I made in the studio for fun with no intention of it being on the record at all then my friends persuaded me to put it on the album – and maybe I shouldn’t of! (Laughs)”