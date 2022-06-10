“I’ve got such a blurry memory of that evening! I only remember being backstage trying to hold it together. Was it someone like James Corden or Noel Fielding? Or Russell Brand?”

WRONG. It was Ozzy, Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne.

“I could have been guessing all night and would never have got that! Aww! [Sex Pistols’] Glen Matlock, who scored 10/10 on this feature, has already beat me! Performing a live mash-up of Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’ and Klaxons’ ‘Golden Skans’ with her was bizarre. We all worked in the studio together to come up with a version of the two songs that wasn’t going to be terrible. Then she came over to London for the day to rehearse with us, and was incredibly sweet and lovely. We were at our craziest partying point back then, where inviting us to any awards show was like letting the children play in the adult room! It doesn’t get more insane than performing in a pyramid with lasers at the BRITS, in our ’20s and off-our-faces… with Rhianna. And then afterwards I ended up in Paul McCartney’s compound backstage, talking to him and Kylie.”