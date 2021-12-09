You and Katie Melua performed a version of The Cure’s ‘Love Cats’ at the 2004 BRIT Awards. Which artist were you reportedly a replacement for?

“I had no idea we’d replaced an artist. I remember that night well– The Darkness won all the awards, and it was the night I met Pharrell, Scarlett Johansson, Beyoncé, and all of Busted. It was quite a night for me! I thought we were due to do it all along, so enlighten me.”

WRONG. According to The Guardian (and other outlets), you both replaced Dido after she cancelled.

“Knowing The Guardian in that era, neither one of which they would have preferred! [Laughs] I remember them saying what a horror-show it was that Pharrell wanted to work with me. It stabbed me in the heart. I was so offended!”

What’s the worst thing that’s been written about you then?

“I had some bleak reviews from NME which, as someone who grew up with your pages plastered over my wall, I had to take on the chin. Charlie Brooker wrote something so classically him* and horrific that it took my breath away. In his last Screenwipe column, he apologised to me saying it was one of the meanest things he’d ever written [Laughs]. But I’m a fan of his and found it funny.”

Did The Cure’s Robert Smith ever give you any feedback about your cover?

“No, but it was thrown together at the last minute. Apart from Pharrell, the only proper feedback I’ve had was Rihanna saying she liked my version of ‘Don’t Stop the Music’.

*Brace yourselves! Brooker wrote of Cullum’s appearance on Parkinson in 2004: ‘[He’s an] oily, sickening worm-boy, presumably grown in a Petri dish specifically for appearances on middle-of-the-road chat shows like this. Swear to God, if I have to see this gurning little maggot clicking into faux reverie mode ever again – rising from his seat to jazz-slap the top of his piano wearing a fake-groove expression on his puggish little face – if I have to witness that ONE MORE TIME, I’m going to rise up myself and kill absolutely everybody in the world. Starting with him and ending with me.’

‘Cullum should be sealed inside a barrel and kicked into the ocean, not hailed as a genius on Saturday night TV.’ Ouch!