“Oh shit! Sorry, I have no idea!”

WRONG. She plays May Day. How does it feel to have been handpicked by her?

“She’s one of the greatest performers of all-time, and I’ve been influenced by her, so maybe she senses that in my music… or maybe somebody blackmailed her to include me in the line-up! [Laughs] But I don’t care, ‘cause I’m going to be there, and I hope I get to meet her.”

Does Meltdown hold any significance to you because it was while performing there in 2012 with New York dance act Hercules and Love Affair that you told the crowd you were HIV positive – which must have felt empowering?

“I suppose it does… I rarely think about that moment. People tell me they think I was brave to do that, but I’m sure there are just as many people that think it was sensational or TMI. But in that moment I just wanted to connect with the audience by telling them what the song [‘I Try to Talk to You’] was about. My first reaction was to be ashamed and not say anything, then I thought: fuck that! I am going say it because it’s the truth and I shouldn’t feel embarrassed or weird about it.

“There’s an added stigma in that there’s a huge population of the world that thinks this [HIV] is my punishment for being a f****t. That prompted me to write the line in my song [‘The Only Baby’]: ‘We’ll shun the ones who do not get the Christian diseases’. Because a Christian disease is one that comes from the Devil and this one comes from God. All the Christians that have cancer, they’re not being punished; they’re being tested by the devil. But I’m being directly punished by the good guy because I’m such a piece of shit. That certainly gives you something to fight against!”

Your religious upbringing meant you were sent to a Christian camp as a child to “cure” you of being gay. What’s that experience like? In the UK, the government has come under fire not including trans people in its LGBT conversion therapy ban…

“Well, excluding trans people from the ban is fucking silly! It’s like the aversion therapy scene in A Clockwork Orange. The sentence is death, so you’re taught to hate the thing that you are. You internalise that which is a source of shame. What blows my mind is that I’m in my 50s now, still struggling with its effects, and people reject you because they say: ‘I can’t believe you’re still holding onto that shit’. That’s like a second wave of rejection.”