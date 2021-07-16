Which of these artists hasn’t performed or released a cover version of your debut single ‘Kids in America’ in the last 18 months: Foo Fighters, Harry Styles, Sophie Ellis-Bextor or Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day?

“Harry Styles, maybe?”

CORRECT. Although he did cover it in One Direction in 2010.

“There you go! They’re all great pop stars and I’m honoured they chose to cover it. I remember being thrilled when Elvis Costello loved ‘Kids in America‘ and it’s amazing to know both Kurt Cobain in Nirvana and Foo Fighters sang it. It’s a testament to a perfect pop song. If I knew the secret of its success, I would put it in a bottle and be richer than Bill Gates! They’ll be playing it on Mars.”

Rick Astley accompanied Dave Grohl for a rendition of ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ at Club NME in London in 2019. Would you be up for joining forces with him on ‘Kids in America’?

“You’re talking to the woman who played Download with Lawnmower Deth, so I think we can both agree that would be a yes!”