“Pffft! Blackpool?”

WRONG. Birmingham.

“I’m not interested in Kraftwerk seminars.”

To be fair, you could easily give your own…

“I had a professorship at Berlin University of the Arts for five years and they wanted me to give a Kraftwerk seminar. It felt like an unresolved story, which was why I wrote the book – to analyse how we went from the Kraftwerk I was in to the digital substitute the band has ended up as. Everybody left the band because nobody wanted to work with the last member [Ralf Hütter], who is now able to buy the brand name. He’s only able to talk for Kraftwerk because he has deep pockets.”

That money and class difference is apparent throughout your book. Apart from the band’s inactivity, you eventually quit over “unfair” financial issues. When Ralf – six years your senior – picks the 22-year-old you up from the Düsseldorf music Conservatory where you’re studying in his Volkswagen, the first signifier of the wealth gap between your backgrounds is the golf clubs in his boot…

“That was the first sign. The wealthy are just on a different planet. The problem was I grew up in a different [less affluent] part of the city but made it to the Robert Schumann Conservatory and studied music and they brought me into their Kling Klang studio. I discovered the act of creation in Kraftwerk was communal effort and joy but the recognition and profit were privatised.”

So how did Kraftwerk, in your view, end up a “digital substitute”?

“The secret why Kraftwerk’s music is so sustainable is that we created music in the analogue universe, on a tape recorder. When the computer came along, the magic was over because we didn’t play together anymore. We didn’t look into each other’s eyes. And now we have a digital substitute reproducing. Kraftwerk now is like the ABBA [‘Voyage‘] tour – but they forget to make the avatars!”

Your book also details some fun moments you had in Kraftwerk such as nocturnal group swimming sessions, pretending to be gay to escape Germany’s compulsory military service (so you could carry on uninterrupted both in Kraftwerk and studying music), or the time during one of Kraftwerk’s “sound drives” – where you’d test demos in the car – undercover police mistake you for the terrorist organisation the Red Army Faction. When you reveal you’re Kraftwerk, it turns out they’re fans of the band – so you give them a tour of your clandestine Kling Klang studio….

“[Laughs] It was all fun until I discovered my partners were not fair. Then I lost the fun of it. It was a long process to realising that and I didn’t know what to do because they were just like my elder brothers. But I felt abused by them. I know it’s a strong word, but that’s how I feel.

“All I remember about my last gigs with Kraftwerk were that Florian kept kicking a football against the mixing desk. It was a terrible tour and we were tearing apart. I was playing a Synclavier [syntheziser]. You could have bought a Concorde for how much it cost!”