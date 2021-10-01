The cover of Against Me!’s 2013 ‘True Trans’ EP features Buffalo Bill from The Silence of the Lambs. But which actor played the character?

“I don’t know! Of course, I know Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster – the main stars of the movie – but I’m sad to say I do not know the name of the actor who played Buffalo Bill.”

WRONG. It’s Ted Levine. Has anyone who’s ever received a namecheck in your songs given you any feedback?

“I know that Slash and Duff [McKagan] from Guns N’ Roses are aware of [Against Me!’s debut album] ‘Reinventing Axl Rose’, because I’ve seen a picture of them with someone holding the T-shirt. Otherwise, I’d like to think I’ve talked about Madonna enough in interviews that she’s somehow aware of my existence, like I’ve popped into her consciousness for a split-second. But for the most part, the people I’m referencing in my songs are probably not looking in this direction!”

In 2015, you teamed up with Miley Cyrus to perform a version of ‘True Trans Soul Rebel’. What was that like?

“I’d never seen an episode of Hannah Montana in my life, so my point of reference for Miley was that her dad Billy Ray had an inescapable hit with ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ when I was 11. Right before the opportunity came, I was doing some travelling and getting tattooed in Japan. On the plane, I was listening to the Nick Cave album [‘Push the Sky Away’] that has a lyric about Miley floating in her swimming pool. When I landed, I received the call about this opportunity which felt so weird, like reality jumping out of the headphones. But Miley invited me over to her house and we hung out with her and Joan Jett, played music, smoked weed and even petted her pet pig. She was awesome.”